AI for Cybersecurity: Promise, Practice, and Pitfalls
Free Virtual Event
November 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM EDT
About The Event
AI is revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape. From accelerating threat detection to enabling real-time automated responses, artificial intelligence is reshaping how organizations defend against increasingly sophisticated attacks. But with these advancements come new and complex risks—AI systems themselves can be exploited, manipulated, or biased, creating fresh vulnerabilities.
In this session, we’ll explore how AI is being applied in real-world cybersecurity scenarios—from anomaly detection and behavioral analytics to predictive threat modeling. We’ll also confront the challenges that come with it, including adversarial AI, data bias, and the ethical dilemmas of autonomous decision-making.
Looking ahead, we’ll examine the future of intelligent cyber defense and what it takes to stay ahead of evolving threats. Join us to learn how to harness AI responsibly and effectively—balancing innovation with security, and automation with accountability.