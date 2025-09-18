Multiphysics Simulation of Electromagnetic Heating for Post-Surgical Infection Treatment in Knee Replacements
Post-operative knee replacement infections present a significant clinical challenge with limited noninvasive treatment options. A medical device is being developed that offers a novel therapeutic approach utilizing electromagnetic heating to target infections localized around metal implants. This device, designed using multiphysics simulation, is engineered to place more heat on the infected region and less heat on healthy tissue, thereby eliminating the infection with minimal necrosis of surrounding healthy tissue.
Engineers can use multiphysics software to simulate the complex thermal responses in medical devices. The in silico data generated from these simulations is critical for the FDA approval process, significantly reducing the need for data collection from in vitro and in vivo studies.
In this presentation, Kyle Koppenhoefer and Joshua Thomas of AltaSim Technologies will discuss how multiphysics simulation can be used to predict tissue heating in medical devices and address critical challenges in this area of research.
The webinar will feature a live demonstration of the COMSOL Multiphysics® software and include a Q&A session.
