- Reducing signal path complexity with multiple integrated instruments
- Improving data fidelity when measuring mixed-signal DUT response
- Building efficient parallel test setups to increase throughput
- Configuring example test setups for common semiconductor validation tests
Configuring and controlling complex test equipment setups for silicon device test and characterization
October 2, 2025 | 1:00 PM EDT
In this webinar, we will explore efficient, accurate, and scalable techniques for analog and mixed-signal device testing using reconfigurable test setups. As semiconductor devices grow more complex, engineers face the challenge of validating performance and catching edge cases under tight schedules. Test setups often include oscilloscopes, waveform generators, network analyzers, and more, potentially from different vendors with unique automation and configuration considerations. In order to keep pace with semiconductor validation requirements, multi-channel test setups designed for flexibility and performance can help engineers scale effectively.
Key learnings:
