- Single-chip multiomics — VINPix arrays plus AI for simultaneous gene, protein, and metabolite detection
- Field-deployed biosensing — integrated with Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) autonomous underwater robots for ocean biochemical monitoring
- Peptide & glyco-conjugate sequencing — major histocompatibility complex (MHC)-tethered peptides, dynamic Raman spectroscopy, and computational metadynamics to identify previously unseen molecular species
- Tumor microenvironment profiling — subcellular prediction of drug resistance, macrophage polarization, and T-cell activation states
- R&D engineers, data scientists, and researchers in biotech & pharma, medical diagnostics, environmental & marine science, and the semiconductor and photonics industries.
Can't attend live? Register for the recording.
Exploring Light and Life: Nanophotonics and AI for Molecular Sequencing and Single-Cell Phenotyping
Free Virtual Event
March 19, 2026 | 2:00PM EDT
About The Event
11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 7 pm CET
The biosphere transmits data 9 orders of magnitude faster than the technosphere. A new class of nanophotonic tools is beginning to close that gap.
In this webinar, Prof. Dionne will present VINPix: Si-photonic resonators with high-Q factors (thousands to millions), subwavelength mode volumes, and densities exceeding 10M/cm². Combined with acoustic bioprinting and AI, they may enable detection of multiomic signatures — genes, proteins, and metabolites on a single chip — at previously unattainable rates, opening new possibilities for molecular communication systems and biochemical sensing for health and sustainability.
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