CEO Logistics Summit

CEO SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS SUMMIT
Building the Strategic Supply Chain
March 2018 | Memphis, Tennessee
Co-hosted by FedEx
With Special Keynote By FedEx Founder & CEO Fred W. Smith
In this interconnected, global, just-in-time age, your business is only as good as its supply chain. Nothing is more critical.
That’s why Chief Executive Group, in partnership with Fred W. Smith, the visionary founder of FedEx, will present a first-of-its kind master class on logistics and supply chain management exclusively for high-level corporate leaders.
Set on the ground in Memphis, home to FedEx and the world’s logistics capital, this intimate, interactive program will transform how you think about this critical part of your operations. In just over 24 hours of high-impact learning and networking, you’ll interact with world-renowned experts, expand your Rolodex, exchange ideas with peers from across industries and come away more confident in this core competence for 21st century business.
CONTACT US
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact Amanda Phillips ataphillips@chiefexecutive.net or at 203-889-4985.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the CEO2CEO Summit
Please feel free to contact Chris Chalk, Vice President of Business Development at cchalk@chiefexecutive.net