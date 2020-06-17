Our Speakers
YOU ARE NOT ALONE WITH THE COVID-19 CRISIS
There’s no denying that COVID-19 will leave an indelible mark on the world of business. What will be the impact on Leadership, HR, Strategy, Finance & Risk Management? How do we help our organizations to not just survive this tumultuous period, but to thrive in the future? The Business Agility Institute has invited executives and business strategists who have walked through crises and come out the other side. Join us to be inspired through 20-minute talks and discover practical next steps through stories, best practices, and facilitated dialog with your peers in virtual "deep-dive" conversation sessions. This conference is not about what we need to do now to survive the crisis or adapt to remote work; we’re aiming higher. We want to learn what we need to do today in order to thrive tomorrow. We’re calling it Emerging from Crisis, and you're invited.
Learn More...
The Art of the Possible
It's amazing how much 20 minutes can hold. Hear inspiring stories and practical insights from the best executives and thought-leaders from around the world.
Facilitated Deep-Dives
Our world-class facilitators will guide you through a meaningful dialog with your peers. Take the time to share your stories, put forward your challenges, and learn from your peers.
You Are Not Alone
This is the mantra of the Business Agility Institute. Be part of this community and connect with your industry peers both locally and globally.